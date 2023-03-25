Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $145.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day moving average is $145.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.