Storj Hits Market Capitalization of $145.60 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Storj has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $145.60 million and $7.66 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.

As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

Storj Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

