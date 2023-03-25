Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0362 on Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $27.73 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

