Substratum Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $139,538.38 and $85.06 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00030277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018654 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00199526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,538.06 or 0.99999295 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036431 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

