SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 2.2 %
SSY opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.10.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
