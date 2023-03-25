Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

