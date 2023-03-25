Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 1,370 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $96.44 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

