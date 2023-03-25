Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.