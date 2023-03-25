Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Up 3.8 %

TANH stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.