Tel-Instrument Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) Trading Down 4.8%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 59,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

