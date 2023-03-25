TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0206 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $202.12 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00060733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00040658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018027 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000190 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,384,276 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,123,012 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

