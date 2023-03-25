Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Trimmed by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $190.41. 116,531,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,547,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $602.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.