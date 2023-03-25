Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.41. 116,531,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,547,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $602.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

