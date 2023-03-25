The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $5.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.32.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $808.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.45%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -256.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

