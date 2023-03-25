The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Lowered by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,219 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.24 and a 200-day moving average of $155.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $198.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.