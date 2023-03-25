The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $6,845,828. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.80.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

