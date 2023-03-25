The Sandbox Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $935.83 million and approximately $82.95 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00332253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,119.91 or 0.25988561 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010150 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.