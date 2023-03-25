Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $10.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $7.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

In other news, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Guo Xiao purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,903.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.