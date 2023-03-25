Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.10

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and traded as high as $34.80. Toshiba shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 6,276 shares traded.

Toshiba Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39.

About Toshiba

(Get Rating)

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.