TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.08.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $11.48 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $484.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.82.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. Research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 321,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 117,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 656,900 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 358,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

