TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

A number of analysts have commented on RNW shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CSFB cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.25 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 1.4 %

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$11.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.21. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$10.63 and a 1-year high of C$19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

About TransAlta Renewables

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 335.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

