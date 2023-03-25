Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

