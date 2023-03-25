Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) shot up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 37,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 14,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Triumph Gold Stock Up 11.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

