Trust Co. of Oklahoma Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $367,909,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,671 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,968 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $119.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.