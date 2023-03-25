Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys Shares of 7,076 iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TUR opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

