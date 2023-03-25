Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

