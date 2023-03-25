Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.6 %

AMAT stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

