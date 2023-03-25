Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Fiserv stock opened at $112.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

