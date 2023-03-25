Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $13.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $13,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $97.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.