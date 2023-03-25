Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $440,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $97.95 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

