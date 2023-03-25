Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Lennar were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 44.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

Lennar Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

