Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases Shares of 13,762 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $47.70 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $49.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

