Trust Co. of Oklahoma Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,890,345,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at $35,890,345,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

