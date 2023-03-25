Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 52 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.1 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $211.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.