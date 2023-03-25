TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.01

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.01 and traded as low as $31.95. TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 126,718 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TRST. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $623.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.92.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other news, Director Curtis N. Powell bought 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at $57,491.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Curtis N. Powell bought 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at $57,491.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $40,427.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,622.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,689 shares of company stock valued at $295,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.