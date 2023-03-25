TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. TRX Gold shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 727,329 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $136.66 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TRX Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TRX Gold by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.