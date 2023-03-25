UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €21.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

SDF opened at €19.11 ($20.55) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.91. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($39.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

