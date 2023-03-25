UBS Group Reiterates €162.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

UBS Group set a €162.00 ($174.19) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($148.39) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($188.17) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €132.95 ($142.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €133.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €125.20. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €101.75 ($109.41) and a 1-year high of €152.35 ($163.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

