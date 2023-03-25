Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,685,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 98,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 179,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,103,064,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,463,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

