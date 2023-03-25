Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 161 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $310.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

