Unizen One Day Volume Hits $457,452.89 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $19.67 million and $457,452.89 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

