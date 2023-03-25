Utrust Price Hits $0.0934 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $46.71 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Utrust

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

