Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $133.76 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $171.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

