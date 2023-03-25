Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,485 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

