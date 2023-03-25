Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.70. 1,962,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,103. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

