Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.20. 1,026,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,726. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $82.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.