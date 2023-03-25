Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Cut by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.