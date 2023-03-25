Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Cut by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.4% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $196.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

