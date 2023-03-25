Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 23.2% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 982.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $196.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

