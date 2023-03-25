Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after buying an additional 664,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,987,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,108,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,468,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 977,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,449,000 after buying an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

